Home » News » India » Rs 800 at Pvt Hosps, Rs 325 at Govt Centres: India's 1st Needle-free Nasal Vax, Now Available as Booster

Rs 800 at Pvt Hosps, Rs 325 at Govt Centres: India's 1st Needle-free Nasal Vax, Now Available as Booster

The vectored intranasal delivery platform gives us the capability for easy and painless immunization during public health emergencies and pandemics, Bharat Biotech Executive Chairman Dr Krishna Ella said

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 13:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine will be available as booster dose for those 18 years and above in age from January-end. (Photo: Twitter/@PBNS_India)
Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine will be available as booster dose for those 18 years and above in age from January-end. (Photo: Twitter/@PBNS_India)

A single dose of Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC is now available on CoWin application for Rs 800, while Rs 325 has been fixed for purchase in government facilities.

Moneycontrol quoted top government sources as saying that Rs 800 is apart from 5 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) in private hospitals. Provided that private hospitals are permitted to charge up to Rs 150 as an administrative charge for every dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, one dose of this vaccine developed on a technology licensed by the Washington University in St Louis may cost about Rs 1,000 for every recipient.

The intranasal vaccine, which has been earlier approved both as a booster shot for those fully vaccinated with Covaxin or Covishield, as well as a primary vaccine for a full two-dose course against Covid-19, would be available at private vaccination centres by the end of January.

Advertisement

““We have achieved the goals we set for ourselves during this pandemic. We have developed Covaxin and Inovacc, two Covid vaccines from two different platforms, with two different delivery systems. The vectored intranasal delivery platform gives us the capability for rapid product development, scale-up, easy and painless immunization during public health emergencies and pandemics," Bharat Biotech Executive Chairman Dr Krishna Ella said in a statement.

RELATED NEWS

He further thanked the Ministry of Health, CDSCO, Dept of Biotechnology, Government of India, Technology Development Board, and Washington University, St Louis, for their support and guidance.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 27, 2022, 13:02 IST
last updated: December 27, 2022, 13:47 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+30PHOTOS

Salman Khan Turns 57: Shah Rukh Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde Attend Birthday Bash, See Pics

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Soars Mercury Levels In Semi-sheer Black Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Jaw-dropping Gorgeous Pictures