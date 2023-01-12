Increase in Chinese Troops at LAC; Situation ‘Stable’ But ‘Unpredictable’, Says Army Chief Manoj Pande

Assuring that the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the northern borders is under control, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Thursday the Army is keeping a close watch on all activities in Doklam.

During the annual presser ahead of the Army Day on January 15, General Pande stressed there is adequate deployment of troops at the LAC but termed the situation “unpredictable".

“The situation on the northern border is stable and under control, but unpredictable. Our troops have been able to maintain a robust posture. Both sides have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table. We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels," the Army Chief told media.

He pointed out that there is an increase in the number of troops from the Chinese side at the LAC. “Deployment from the adversary side on the northern border continues in the same manner. We have an equal number of troops on our side. There is a slight increase in the number of troops by the adversary (China) opposite our eastern command but we are keeping a close watch," Pande said.

Advertisement

The Army chief said Indian Army has been able to prevent attempts to unilaterally change the status quo “in a firm and resolute manner with our soldiers deployed along the LAC".

Focusing on the infrastructural development works done at the borders, including the north, in the past five years, Pande said 2,100 km-long roads have been built and connectivity has been improved drastically. All-weather roads connecting borders of the north have also been built.

For other borders, the Army chief said Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing cross-border support to terrorism but the ceasefire is holding well. “As far as the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the ceasefire understanding which came about in February 2021 is holding well but the cross-border support to terrorism and terror infrastructure, however, remains," he said.

Advertisement

He further said situation in Northeast is peaceful for now.

Chinese soldiers attempted to transgress into the Indian territory along the LAC in Tawang in Arunchal Pradesh last month – the first such encounter between the two armies since the deadly Galwang incident in June 2020.

Read all the Latest India News here