IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: India, New Zealand Cancel Training Sessions Due to Rain

India and New Zealand were forced to cancel their training sessions at the iconic Wankhede stadium here on Wednesday due to rain. The Wankhede track was covered as it was raining in South Mumbai since Wednesday morning.

“Team India’s practice session has been cancelled due to rains," said the BCCI in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Mumbai Cricket Association official said that both the teams arrived in the megacity from Kanpur in the evening via a chartered flight.

Test cricket will return to Mumbai after almost five years, as the last game played at the ground was against England in 2016. The Maharashtra government has capped the crowd capacity at 25 per cent for the game.

The first Test in Kanpur ended in a draw after a pulsating final’s day play as tailender Ajaz Patel and all-rounder Rachin Ravindra denied India a win by consuming 52 balls in their 10th wicket stand.

