IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Unchanged India Opt to Bowl, Sri Lanka Make 2 Changes

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday won the toss and opted to field first in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. India decided to continue with the same XI that had won the previous encounter by 62 runs in Lucknow on Thursday.

Speaking with commentator Murali Kartik, Rohit said the team management wants to give more game time to the youngsters by providing them with opportunities to play for the country.

IND vs SL, 2nd T20I, Live Score and Updates

Advertisement

“We just want to have a score in front of us. As the game progresses, it’s going to get colder and colder, but we’re prepared for that. It doesn’t depend on wins and losses. We’ve been on the road for a long, long time and there are injuries. Players’ welfare is also very, very important. At the same time, we want to give ample chances to the guys making it to the XI first," said Rohit at the toss.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, made two changes to the line-up. Bunura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka are inducted in place of Vandersay and Liyanage.

“We would’ve bowled first too. The wicket was under the covers for a long time because it was raining in the morning. There are a lot of areas [for improvement]. The top order needs to fire," said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.

Here are the playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c)Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.