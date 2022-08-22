IND vs ZIM, 3rd ODI Toss Report: Rahul & Co Opt to Bat; DeepaK Chahar Returns as India Make Crucial Changes

Aiming to clinch the third consecutive ODI series overseas, KL Rahul’s Team India on Monday square off against Zimbabwe in the third ODI at Harare Sports Club. The visitors already have an unassailable 2-0 lead as they won the first two ODIs while chasing. India won the series opener by 10 wickets and went on to pocket the second game by 5 wickets. Moreover, it’s the first-ever ODI series win for the Men in Blue under Rahul’s leadership.

IND vs ZIM, 3rd ODI Live Score

Meanwhile, India won the toss, the third one in a row in this series, and opted to bat first. Speaking about the changes made to the playing XI, captain Rahul said the visitors have altered the bowling attack for this game. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have been replaced by Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan.

“We’ll bat first. Just want to challenge ourselves. I’ve been short of playing time so I’m eager to get some runs and spend time in the middle. Siraj has been very good for the last couple of seasons, he’s done well for his franchise and he’s brought that form into the ODI game as well. He’s very good when there’s a bit of a moment in the surface. A couple of changes - Siraj and Prasidh miss out, Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan come in," said Rahul after winning the toss.

Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva said they are happy bowling first in this game. He added that the hosts will try to take early wickets and then delivery with the bat.

“With the ball we need to try and take early wickets today, and then try to deliver with the bat. A couple of changes for us. Happy to be doing something different today (bowling first)," said Chakabva.

Here are the playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

