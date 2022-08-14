On the occasion of Independence Day, police personnel from Jammu and Kashmir are being awarded 108 police medals for gallantry (PMG), the most among states and union territories of the total 347 gallantry awards.

Various categories of service medals, including for gallant action, have been awarded to 1,082 police personnel from CAPFs and state forces, an official statement said Sunday.

Among them, 347 have been awarded police medal for gallantry (PMG), 87 President’s police medal for distinguished service and 648 given police medals for meritorious service.

Out of the 347 gallantry awards, 204 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir, 80 for displaying bravery in Left Wing Extremism or Naxal violence affected areas and 14 personnel for showing bravery in North-East Region, the Union home ministry said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)have received the maximum gallantry medals at 109, followed by 108 to the J&K Police, 19 to the Border Security Force (BSF) and six each to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Within the state police forces, 42 gallantry medals have been given to Maharashtra, 15 to Chhattisgarh among others forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

(With PTI inputs)

