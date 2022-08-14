Independence Day 2022: Delhi Metro to Run As Per Schedule on August 15, No Parking at Stations From Today

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: With the 75th Indian Independence Day right around the corner, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory on August 12 regarding its functioning and parking facilities at the Delhi metro stations. Since Independence Day is a national holiday demanding extra security measures, chances remain of the metro routes fluctuating a little from their usual time.

ALSO READ: Top 75 Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes, Logo and Slogans to Share and Celebrate India’s Freedom

Anuj Dayal, the Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, at DMRC, has officially notified, “Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on Sunday i.e, 14th August, 2022 till 2:00 PM on Monday i.e, 15th August, 2022 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day. However, the Metro train services will continue to run as per normal schedule."

Advertisement

Here’s All You Need to Know

Eight roads Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover will remain closed for general traffic. Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur and Tikri borders will be closed for commercial and transport vehicles from Friday 10 pm till 11 am on Saturday. Similarly, on Sunday and Monday, it said. Buses bound for Kauria Pul or Red Fort or the Old Delhi railway station will operate via the ISBT bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and terminate at Boulevard Road near the Mori Gate U-turn.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hoisting the Indian National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi. 2022 marks the 75th year of Indian Independence and hence it is being celebrated as the “Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

Security Arrangements Around Red Fort

Over 10,000 police officials, including armed commandos with weapons, will be deployed around the Mughal era monument to ensure the security of the Prime Minister as well as all the others present. The city is on high alert during the time of Independence Day celebrations on August 15 in the wake of receiving intelligence inputs regarding possible disturbances by terror outfits. Over a thousand high definition CCTVs are being installed around the Red Fort and nearby routes to keep a check on suspicious activities, according to Delhi police officials. Besides this, the city police officials have also informed that the ‘five-kilometre area’ around the fort’s complex will be declared as ‘no kite flying zone’ till the flag hoisting ceremony concludes.

(With PTI inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here