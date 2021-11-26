India Accepts Biden's Invite for Summit of Democracies, PM Modi Likely to Attend Virtual Event

India on Friday confirmed that it has received an invite to be present for President Biden’s Summit of Democracies.

“We have received an invitation for the Summit of Democracies and PM is likely to participate in this virtual event," said sources.

India is among over 100 nations that have been invited for the virtual summit scheduled for December 9-10. The summit excluded China, Turkey, and Russia, according to a list posted on the State Department website on Tuesday. The list includes Taiwan which is likely to increase tension between US and China. Turkey, a member of NATO, is also missing from the list.

“The virtual Summit, to take place on December 9 and 10, will galvanize commitments and initiatives across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights," said a White House statement.

The gathering is an event that Joe Biden had vowed to host while a candidate for president last year, with the goal of rallying like-minded countries around efforts to fight corruption and authoritarianism and advance human rights. The summit will primarily focus on the issues of erosion of democracy. Leaders are also expected to discuss how to protect freedom and rights.

The meeting will come up days after PM Modi hosts Russia’s President Vladimir Putin at his Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) in New Delhi on December 6.

