India Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team Conducts Mesmerising Airshow in Odisha’s Puri

The Suryakiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) left the residence of Puri with a mesmerising airshow at Blue Flag Beach in the holy city on Sunday. A fleet of nine aircraft hovered over the Puri skies performed the airshow.

As many as nine pilots of the Suryakiran Aerobatic team exhibited some jaw-dropping stunts while flying HAWK aircraft being made in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), projecting its professionalism and precision.

The pilots performed some attractive formations like flying inverted, diving and climbing in an aerial ballet by the aircraft for over 25 minutes.

A sea of crowds thronged Blue Flag Beach to witness the daredevilry by the IAF team. Streaking through the blue skies with blazing contrails just 500 feet above the ground, the aerobatic team executed a series of loops, barrel rolls and other breathtaking aerial manoeuvres.

Governor of Odisha, Professor Ganeshi Lal graced the occasion and witnessed the Suryakiran airshow. Other officials of IAF were also present during the show.

“We are overwhelmed to enjoy the airshow first time in Puri sea beach," said City dwellers.

Notably, this was the spellbinding airshow conducted by the IAF’s Suryakiran aerobatic team in Odisha, The first show was held in Bhubaneswar on September 16.

(With inputs from News 18 reporter Akshay Mishra)

