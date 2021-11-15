India Allows Quarantine-free Entry to Fully Jabbed Travellers from These 99 Countries From Today

Fully vaccinated travellers from 99 countries including US, UK, UAE, Qatar, France and Germany have been exempted from mandatory quarantine on arrival in India, a statement from the centre said on Monday. Although travellers from the 99 countries have been exempted from mandatory quarantine, they will be required to follow certain norms that remain the same for all travellers.

The decision comes as the country allowed foreign tourists on non-charters planes. India had suspended tourist visas last March and resumed them from October 15 by allowing them in on charters.

The 99 nations are included in the ‘Category A’ list mentioned in the notification by the central government. The United States, Great Britain, Israel, France, Germany, Spain, Australia, Belgium, Bangladesh, Finland, Croatia, Hungary, Russia, the Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey and Nepal are some of the countries that feature in the list, the statement reads.

India shares an agreement with some of the 99 nations on ‘mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates’ of nationally recognised or the WHO recognised vaccines. Some of the countries, which features in ‘Category A’ list, do not have a mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccine agreement with India, but they permit quarantine-free entry in their land to fully vaccinated Indian nationals.

Travellers from these countries have to submit a self-declaration of their fully vaccinated status on Air Suvidha portal, and also produce a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours.

The passengers also need to submit a declaration related to the authenticity of the RT-PCR report and “will be liable to criminal prosecution, if found otherwise," the notification stated.

Though the passengers from the 99 countries are exempted from quarantine, but they are advised to self-monitor their health for the 14 days after arrival in India. The statement added that if anyone develop signs and symptoms of Covid-19 or test positive for the infection on re-testing, they are advised to self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number 1075.

Here is the list of 99 countries exempted for mandatory quarantine:

1 Albania

2 Andorra

3 Angola

4 Antigua & Barbuda

5 Argentina

6 Armenia

7 Australia

8 Austria

9 Azerbaijan

10 Bahrain

11 Bangladesh

12 Belarus

13 Belgium

14 Benin

15 Botswana

16 Brazil

17 Bulgaria

18 Canada

19 Chad

20 Columbia

21 Commonwealth of Dominica

22 Comoros

23 Costa Rica

24 Croatia

25 Czech Republic

26 Dominican Republic

27 Egypt

28 El Salvador

29 Estonia

30 Eswatini

31 Finland

32 France

33 Georgia

34 Germany

35 Ghana

36 Greece

37 Guatemala

38 Guyana

39 Haiti

40 Honduras

41 Hungary

42 Iceland

43 Iran

44 Ireland

45 Israel

46 Jamaica

47 Kazakhstan

48 Kuwait

49 Kyrgyz Republic

50 Lebanon

51 Liechtenstein

52 Malawi

53 Maldives

54 Mali

55 Mauritius

56 Mexico

57 Moldova

58 Mongolia

59 Montenegro

60 Namibia

61 Nepal

62 Netherlands

63 Nicaragua

64 Nigeria

65 Oman

66 Panama

67 Paraguay

68 Peru

69 Philippines

70 Poland

71 Qatar

72 Romania

73 Russia

74 Rwanda

75 San Marino

76 Serbia

77 Sierra Leone

78 Singapore

79 Slovak Republic

80 Slovenia

81 South Sudan

82 Spain

83 Sri Lanka

84 State of Palestine

85 Sudan

86 Sweden

87 Switzerland

88 Syria

89 The Bahamas

90 The United Kingdom

91 Trinidad & Tobago

92 Tunisia

93 Turkey

94 UAE

95 Uganda

96 Ukraine

97 United States of America

98 Uruguay

99 Zimbabwe

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.