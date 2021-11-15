India Allows Quarantine-free Entry to Fully Jabbed Travellers from These 99 Countries From Today

Fully vaccinated travellers from 99 countries including US, UK, UAE, Qatar, France and Germany have been exempted from mandatory quarantine on arrival in India, a statement from the centre said on Monday. Although travellers from the 99 countries have been exempted from mandatory quarantine, they will be required to follow certain norms that remain the same for all travellers.
The decision comes as the country allowed foreign tourists on non-charters planes. India had suspended tourist visas last March and resumed them from October 15 by allowing them in on charters.
The 99 nations are included in the ‘Category A’ list mentioned in the notification by the central government. The United States, Great Britain, Israel, France, Germany, Spain, Australia, Belgium, Bangladesh, Finland, Croatia, Hungary, Russia, the Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey and Nepal are some of the countries that feature in the list, the statement reads.
India shares an agreement with some of the 99 nations on ‘mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates’ of nationally recognised or the WHO recognised vaccines. Some of the countries, which features in ‘Category A’ list, do not have a mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccine agreement with India, but they permit quarantine-free entry in their land to fully vaccinated Indian nationals.
Travellers from these countries have to submit a self-declaration of their fully vaccinated status on Air Suvidha portal, and also produce a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours.
The passengers also need to submit a declaration related to the authenticity of the RT-PCR report and “will be liable to criminal prosecution, if found otherwise," the notification stated.
Though the passengers from the 99 countries are exempted from quarantine, but they are advised to self-monitor their health for the 14 days after arrival in India. The statement added that if anyone develop signs and symptoms of Covid-19 or test positive for the infection on re-testing, they are advised to self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number 1075.
Here is the list of 99 countries exempted for mandatory quarantine:
1 Albania
2 Andorra
3 Angola
4 Antigua & Barbuda
5 Argentina
6 Armenia
7 Australia
8 Austria
9 Azerbaijan
10 Bahrain
11 Bangladesh
12 Belarus
13 Belgium
14 Benin
15 Botswana
16 Brazil
17 Bulgaria
18 Canada
19 Chad
20 Columbia
21 Commonwealth of Dominica
22 Comoros
23 Costa Rica
24 Croatia
25 Czech Republic
26 Dominican Republic
27 Egypt
28 El Salvador
29 Estonia
30 Eswatini
31 Finland
32 France
33 Georgia
34 Germany
35 Ghana
36 Greece
37 Guatemala
38 Guyana
39 Haiti
40 Honduras
41 Hungary
42 Iceland
43 Iran
44 Ireland
45 Israel
46 Jamaica
47 Kazakhstan
48 Kuwait
49 Kyrgyz Republic
50 Lebanon
51 Liechtenstein
52 Malawi
53 Maldives
54 Mali
55 Mauritius
56 Mexico
57 Moldova
58 Mongolia
59 Montenegro
60 Namibia
61 Nepal
62 Netherlands
63 Nicaragua
64 Nigeria
65 Oman
66 Panama
67 Paraguay
68 Peru
69 Philippines
70 Poland
71 Qatar
72 Romania
73 Russia
74 Rwanda
75 San Marino
76 Serbia
77 Sierra Leone
78 Singapore
79 Slovak Republic
80 Slovenia
81 South Sudan
82 Spain
83 Sri Lanka
84 State of Palestine
85 Sudan
86 Sweden
87 Switzerland
88 Syria
89 The Bahamas
90 The United Kingdom
91 Trinidad & Tobago
92 Tunisia
93 Turkey
94 UAE
95 Uganda
96 Ukraine
97 United States of America
98 Uruguay
99 Zimbabwe
