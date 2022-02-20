India Advises Citizens, Students to Leave Ukraine Temporarily Amid Russia Tensions

India on Sunday asked its citizens to leave crisis-hit Ukraine temporarily in view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainty with respect to the situation in the region.

Taking to Twitter, India in Ukraine said, “All Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all the Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Available commercial flights and charter flights may be availed for travel, for an orderly and timely departure."

“Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow Embassy Facebook, website, and Twitter for any update," it added.

Advertisement

Other countries including Germany, Britain, and the United States have also asked their nationals to depart immediately.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.