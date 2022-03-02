India Asks Citizens to Proceed to These 3 Towns in Ukraine Immediately; Check Time & Distance to Reach

In an urgent advisory issued on Wednesday evening, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine asked all Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately as Russia intensified shelling in the second-largest eastern city. The embassy said they were releasing the advisory “for their safety and security". Indians have been asked to proceed to Pisochyn (11km), Babai (12km) and Bezlyudivka (16km) “as soon as possible", with the embassy adding that they must make their move by 6pm Ukrainian time today.

In another advisory, the embassy advised the Indians to move to the above-mentioned places on foot if they can’t find buses and vehicles and are at the railway station.

Here’s a look at the map, time and distance it will take to reach the three places — Pisochyn, Babai and Bezlyudivka — from Kharkiv.

Kharkiv to Babai

The urban settlement is located in Kharkiv Raion of Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine. The two closest railway stations to Babai are — Pokotylivka and Karachivka — in Pokotylivka. The Highway M18 from Babai connects Kharkiv with Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

Distance from Kharkiv: About 12km

By vehicle: 23 minutes (approximately)

By Bus: 59 minutes (approximately)

On Foot: 2 hours, 40 minutes (approximately)

Kharkiv to Pisochyn

This western suburb in the city of Kharkiv has two railway stations, Pisochyn and Ryzhov, that are connected to Kharkiv and Poltava.

Distance from Kharkiv: About 11-12km

By Vehicle: 20 minutes (approximately)

By Bus: 38 minutes (approximately)

On Foot: 2 hours, 38 minutes (approximately)

Kharkiv to Bezlyudivka

Bezlyudivka is adjacent to the southern boundary of the city of Kharkiv and is situated on the Udy River (Seversky Donets Basin), 3 km from the railway stop.

Distance from Kharkiv: About 15km

By Vehicle: 22 minutes (approximately)

By Bus: 50 minutes (approximately)

On Foot: 3 hours, 14 minutes (approximately)

The hundreds of students stuck in Kharkiv were left even more hassled with the directive to report to these border posts within six hours. “We have no arrangements here to travel out. No buses, taxis and not even allowed to board trains. How can we travel to these places," an almost hysterical medical student Akriti Sharma said in an audio message to News18.com.

The students have been alleging that they were being stopped from boarding the trains and access to other public modes of transportation was not possible. With Indian embassy officials not being able to reach out physically to the students stuck in Kharkiv, the situation was turning traumatic. “There is chaos, Indians are not been allowed to board trains. We have no way to reach out to the authorities. Travelling outside the tube stations where we have been holed up inside since last one week is too unsafe," lamented another medical student Amritpal.

