India-China LAC Clash: Defence Minister Chairs High-Level Meet Over Tawang Faceoff, CDS Chauhan, NSA Doval In Attendance

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called a high-level meeting to discuss the India-China border clash in Arunachal Pradesh. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval along with chiefs of all three defence forces-Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari- arrived at Defence Minister’s Delhi residence for the meeting.

As per defence sources, during the meeting, CDS Chauhan, and the chiefs of three defence services will brief Defence Minister on the security situation along LAC with China. The security forces have updated him recently on the clashes between troops of both sides in Tawang, they said.

Singh is also likely to address the Parliament over the issue amid Congress and other opposition parties’ call seeking a discussion on the border situation in both houses.

Army on Monday said that Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, resulting in injuries to a few personnel on both sides. The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

A total of nine Indian army soldiers, injured in the clashes have been hospitalised in Guwahati, sources in the government said.

The clash site-known as the point of 100 waterfalls- is a place of pilgrimage for the locals

According to sources, the clash site has been a contested area since 2008, when the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China broke a Buddha statue in Yangtze.

“Inputs suggest that PLA tried to reclaim the area in the hope that the Indian Army’s presence would be thin at this time of harsh, snow-bound winter. The peak is at 17,000 feet, the plateau at 14,000 where the clashes took place," the sources said adding that the situation currently is under control.

