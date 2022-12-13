India-China Face-off: Rajnath Singh's Statement Factual, Oppn Demand for Discussion Irresponsible, Says Centre

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday apprised both the houses of Parliament regarding the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang, amid the opposition’s demand of a discussion on the issue. Ajay Bhatt, minister of state, defence ministry, said the opposition has been “irresponsible" in asking for a discussion on a face-off between the Indian forces and China in Tawang.

“The statement of Rajnath Singh is factual. We abrogated Articles 370 and 35A. When the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was brought in, everyone knows what the opposition said. These are sensitive matters. The opposition has been speaking the language of those who are not with India," said Bhatt.

A senior party leader said the clashes are happening because the Modi government decided to push back. “The UPA’s defence minister AK Antony said that since independence, there has been a policy of no infrastructure on the border. But after the Modi government came, we pushed Chinese troops back and thus the clashes," stated the source.

Singh assured the house that the Indian Army bravely prevented the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts.

The opposition, however, asked for a discussion on the issue.

RAJNATH SINGH’s STATEMENT

“On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts. The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side," read Singh’s statement.

“The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels. I would like to assure this House, that our Forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it. I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort," it added.

OWAISI SPEAKS

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, while speaking on the issue, said that the clashes are happening because of the lack of political leadership.

“We are not questioning the integrity of the forces. They are misleading the country. We want a discussion on the issue. We are with the government, but we need to know what is happening. Take us to the place of clash or to Demchok," said Owaisi.

Sources in the government said that there is no possibility of discussion on such a sensitive subject.

