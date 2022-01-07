India, China to Hold 14th Corps Commander-level Talks on January 12 to Resolve LAC Standoff

India and China are likely to hold the 14th round of corps commander talks on January 12, in yet another bid to end the ongoing stand-off on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Indian Army’s new 14 ‘Fire and Fury’ Corps Commander Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, who took over on Tuesday, would represent the nation during the talks with the Chinese, News18 has learnt.

The talks will be held primarily to resolve the fiction in the Hot Springs area, sources told News18.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.

The 13th round of Corps Commander-level military talks in October ended in a stalemate with the Indian Army saying that the “constructive suggestions" made by it were not agreeable to the Chinese side.

The defence ministry had earlier said that it held several rounds of military talks with the Chinese side to deescalate the situation in eastern Ladakh without compromising on its stand of ‘complete disengagement and immediate restoration of status quo ante’.

India has been insisting on returning to the status quo that existed before the face-off took place in early May 2020.

