India, China Troops Clash Near LAC in Arunachal’s Tawang Sector, Injuries on Both Sides

Indian and Chinese troops clashed near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. Troops from both sides suffered minor injuries.

Sources said that People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops contacted the LAC in Tawang sector which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner that led to a face-off between two sides.

“In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006. On 09 December 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," PRO(D) Tezpur said.

Sources, cited by ANI, said that Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but didn’t expect Indian side also to be well prepared. “Indian troops in area of face-off in Tawang gave befitting response to Chinese troops. Number of Chinese soldiers injured is more than that of Indian soldiers," they said.

However, both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

Following the incident, India’s Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility.

At least 6 soldiers injured in India-China clash in Tawang sector brought to Guwahati for treatment, news agency PTI reported.

Confirming the incident, a defence official said that the injuries on the “Chinese side were much higher than on the Indian side".

Last year, Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a face-off for a few hours along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh, news agency ANI had reported quoting sources. However, the face-off was resolved after the talks between the local commanders as per existing protocols.

First Clash Since Galwan

This is the first clash between the troops of both countries after a disagreement over the continued presence of the Chinese led to the bloody clash in Galwan Valley in Ladakh in 2020.

In June 2020, as many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967. The PLA had pitched tents and an observation post on India’s side of the LAC but after an agreement, they agreed to withdraw. However, things got heated on the night of June 15, leading to a five-hour-long confrontation. Twenty Indian soldiers, including Colonel Suresh Babu, commander of 16 Bihar, lost their lives in the stand-off. While there were casualties on the Chinese side too, Beijing refused to accept the same.

Political Leaders Comment on Clash

Congress is likely to move a motion to discuss China-India issue on Tuesday in Parliament. Congress MP Manish Tewari said that the clash is unfortunate.

“The Clash is unfortunate. Galwan 2020 was in Eastern Ladakh-this is Twang Arunachal Pradesh extreme North East. Chinese military posture and political disposition qua India especially after the 20th Congress of CCP warrants a full discussion in Parliament," he tweeted.

Congress said China’s actions on the border are completely “unacceptable". “We are proud of the bravery of the Indian Army. China’s actions on the border are completely unacceptable. For the last two years, we have been repeatedly trying to wake up the government, but the Modi government is trying to suppress the matter only to save its political image. Due to this, the audacity of China is increasing," Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reply on the clash in Parliament.

However, government sources said that the government has never dithered from any discussion or question. “Government is prepared with facts of this incident. A call will be taken on weather the Defence Minister should make a statement on the floor of house," they said.

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal prayed for speed recovery of injured soldiers. “Our soldiers are the pride of the country. I salute his bravery and pray to God for his speedy recovery," he tweeted.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked the government why the country has been kept in the dark for days about the clash.

“The reports coming from Arunachal Pradesh are worrying and alarming. A major clash took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers and the government has kept the country in the dark for days. Why was the Parliament not informed, when it is in session?" he asked.

“The details of the incident are sketchy. What was the cause of the clash? Were shots fired or was it like Galwan? How many soldiers have been injured? What is their condition? Why can’t the Parliament extend their public support to the soldiers to send a strong message to China?" he tweeted.

The Lok Sabha MP said the army is capable of giving a fitting reply to the Chinese at any time. “It is the weak political leadership under Modi which has led to this humiliation against China. This needs an urgent discussion in Parliament.I will be giving an Adjournment motion tomorrow on this issue," he said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that he is proud of Indian soldiers for standing up to the PLA.

“I’ve long argued that China has designs on Tawang, since they want to pre-empt the possibility of a future Dalai Lama being identified at the birthplace of the 6thDL. Proud of our soldiers for standing up to the PLA," he tweeted.

