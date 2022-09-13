India, China Troops Complete Disengagement from PP15 in Gogra-Hot Springs

India and China have have completed disengagement at Patrolling Point (PP) 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs of eastern Ladakh in a phased, coordinated and verified manner, Defence Ministry sources said on Tuesday.

Since the 16th round of India-China military talks on July 17— in which much of the bigger issues between the two sides were resolved—local commanders from both sides had met to discuss the pending issues such as the distances to which the troops would retreat on either side and other modalities of the process.

ALSO READ: After 2 Years of Facing Each Other at Gogra-Hot Springs, India And China Pull Back Troops from Friction Point

Advertisement

The disengagement at PP-15 marks a step forward in the resolution of the ongoing military standoff with China. With this, the troops would return to pre-April 2020 positions along the LAC, with disengagement at friction points of PP-17 A (another patrol point in the Gogra-Hot Springs area), both banks of Pangong Tso also getting resolved since last year through talks.

However, the long-standing issues at Depsang Plains and Demchok are yet to be resolved and an overall de-escalation along the LAC remains to be achieved, with both sides deploying nearly 50,000 troops in the Ladakh region since the standoff began in 2020. India and China recently released a joint statement announcing a consensus had been reached to “disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquillity in the border areas". Advertisement

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here