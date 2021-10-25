India Committed to Supplying Covid-19 Vaccines to Other Nations; Exports to Begin by Year End

India is committed to supplying Covid-19 vaccines to other nations and such supplies are likely to begin by the end of this year, as the abundant production will not just meet domestic needs but also generate surplus for exports. a top government official said on Monday.

The official, however, added that the supply of vaccines to other nations will have to be balanced against the country’s vaccination program.

"India’s commitment to provide vaccines to other nations stands. It has been reiterated by the Indian leadership… However, major supplies to other nations will have to be balanced against India’s own needs of vaccines for the country’s vaccination program," the official told.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.