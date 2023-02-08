India Continues Aid to Quake-Hit Turkey, Syria; Special IAF Flights, NDRF, Medicos Help in Relief Ops

The government on Wednesday continued relief and assistance to earthquake ravaged Turkey and Syria where rescue operations have been affected due to heavy storm and cold.

The government has assured the two countries that “India is committed towards providing all necessary assistance in this crisis situation to cope with the earthquake".

On Tuesday, two teams consisting of 101 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with specially trained dog squads and all the necessary equipment were sent to Türkiye by special Indian Air Force flights for undertaking search and rescue operations in the earthquake affected regions.

The NDRF teams, medical personnel, and the relief material and equipment are playing a crucial role in helping thousands of victims cope with the disaster.

The NDRF contingent, led by Commandant Gurminder Singh, doctors and paramedics are assisting the local authorities of Türkiye in relief and rescue operations.

In addition to the NDRF team, India has also sent four C-17 planes full of relief material as well as self-contained search and rescue units, equipment and personnel to set up a 30-bed medical facility, and essential medicines and medical equipment. The Indian Air Force has also sent a team of medical specialists to provide assistance and support to the affected people in Turkey.

As the NDRF teams and medical personnel arrived in Türkiye, they were greeted by the local authorities and were immediately deployed to the affected areas, according to sources.

The NDRF team, with their specialised equipment and expertise, started their search and rescue operations in the rubble of collapsed buildings and structures. The medical personnel are setting up a 30-bed medical facility in the field which will provide immediate medical aid to the injured.

Türkiye’s Envoy in Delhi Firat Sunel has said his country is grateful for the quick and effective response of the Indian government in providing with the much-needed aid and assistance.

In Syria, the Indian government has sent three truckloads of relief material, including general and protective gear, emergency use medicines, syringes and essential medical equipment. The medical equipment, including ECG machines and monitors, helped the local medical personnel provide better medical care to the affected people.

More than 8,000 people were killed in Turkey and neighbouring Syria as three earthquake hit the countries in 24 hours on February 6. A state of emergency for three months has been declared by the Turkish government in the 10 provinces grossly impacted by earthquakes.

