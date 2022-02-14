India Crosses 173.38 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses, Says Health Ministry, Mandaviya Congratulates 'Young India'

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India surpassed 173.38 crore on Monday, the Union health ministry said. More than 40 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.

Over 1.72 crore (1,76,27,475) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated “young India". He tweeted: “Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Over 1.5 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are fully vaccinated now." #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination has commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years. India began administering precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities from January 10 amid the country witnessing a spike in infections fuelled by Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

