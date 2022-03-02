India Engages with Kremlin for Evacuating 4,000 Students Stranded Near Ukraine-Russia Borders

As India continues the evacuation of stranded students from war-torn Ukraine, the Centre is in constant touch with Moscow to provide a safe passage to the Indian nationals stuck in areas bordering Russia including Kharkiv and Sumy warzones.

A team of Indian officials in the Russian Embassy has been staying in Belgorod, which is near to Kharkiv and Sumy, for the past few days and trying to help in evacuation through Russian diplomatic channels, a report in Hindustan Times said.

The report said that around 13,000 Indian nationals have been evacuated out of Ukraine through the border with other European countries while another 3,000 making are their way to the Ukraine war zone to safety.

However, over 4,000 Indian students are stuck in Kharkiv and Sumy, where the Russian military offensive is on with Putin’s forces trying to encircle the key cities of Ukraine in a typical World War II operation.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that six flights under India’s evacuation mission ‘Operation Ganga’ have departed for India in the last 24 hours.

India has launched the evacuation mission under which the Indians from Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia are being brought back home after they exited Ukraine through its land border crossings.

“The problem is moving the stranded Indians to the western borders due to traffic jams and long queues on the Ukrainian side of the border. There is no problem being faced in evacuation as all the countries are offering the fullest cooperation. A total of seven Russian speaking teams are available on all borders as well as Ukraine," said a senior Indian diplomat on the Poland-Ukraine border.

Jaishankar said the flights that departed for India in the last 24 hours included the first one from Poland. In the last few days, Indian evacuation flights were operating from Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest.

At a media briefing on Tuesday night, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said 26 flights have been scheduled to bring out Indian citizens over the next three days.

