India Finds No New Covid-19 Variant of Concern in Last Half Year, Says NTAGI Chairman

Member of the national task force and chairman of Covid working group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), Dr NK Arora, on Monday said that no new coronavirus variant of concern emerged in the last six months.

“However, there should be strict Covid discipline ahead of and during festivals," he said in an interview with Times of India, adding that the way forward was to effectively follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get every adult vaccinated.

Meanwhile, more than 102 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Over 10.72 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

