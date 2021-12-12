India Flight-tests Helicopter-launched Stand-off Anti-tank Missile

India on Saturday successfully flight-tested indigenously developed helicopter-launched stand-off anti-tank (SANT) missile in Rajasthan's Pokhran firing ranges. The defence ministry said the flight-testing, carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force, was "successful" in meeting all the mission objectives of the missile. The weapon, developed for the IAF, can neutralise targets in a range up to 10 km.

"The flight-test was successful in meeting all its mission objectives. The release mechanism, advanced guidance and tracking algorithms, all avionics with integrated software, performed satisfactorily and tracking systems monitored all mission events," it said. The ministry said the missile is equipped with a state-of-the-art MMW seeker which provides high precision strike capability from a safe distance. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the team associated with the project. The SANT missile has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad in coordination with other DRDO labs and participation from industries.

"This is the third in the series of indigenous stand-off weapons to be tested in recent times after long-range bomb and smart anti airfield weapon for strengthening the arsenal of IAF," the ministry said in a statement. "The indigenous development of various configurations for different applications with advanced technologies is a firm march towards 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence," it said. DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said the successful flight test of SANT missile would further bolster the indigenous defence capabilities.

The flight-testing of the SANT missile came four days after the DRDO test-fired a vertical-launched short-range surface-to-air missile at an integrated test range off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday by the DRDO. The missile will be deployed on board various frontline ships of the Indian Navy.

