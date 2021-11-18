India, France Hold Talks on Nuclear Non-proliferation and Disarmament

India and France on Thursday held talks on developments relating to nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament and security of outer space. The discussions took place at a meeting of India-France bilateral dialogue on disarmament and non-proliferation in Paris. "The two sides discussed developments on the disarmament and non-proliferation agenda relating to nuclear, chemical, biological domains, as well as outer space security, conventional weapons and export controls," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. The Indian delegation was led by the Joint Secretary (disarmament and international security) at the MEA and the French side was led by the head of strategic, security and disarmament affairs in the French foreign ministry.

