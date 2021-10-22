India Gears Up for COP 26 Conference, Cabinet Likely to Discuss Country's Stance Next Week

In the coming week, the Union Cabinet is likely to discuss India’s position at the Glasgow Climate Change Conference (COP 26) which will take place from October 31 to November 12.

A Hindustan Times report quoted an environment ministry official saying that the Cabinet will also discuss the country’s contribution to climate crisis mitigation. At an informal briefing on COP 26, officials said India’s submission and stance there are yet to be approved by the Cabinet and these decisions are taken at the highest level and have to be passed by the Cabinet before they are announced.

Reportedly, a 14 to 15-member delegation led by Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, with officials from ministries of power, finance, earth sciences, agriculture, new and renewable energy, environment, water will represent India at COP 26. India’s lead climate negotiator joint secretary Richa Sharma will also join.

At the conference, for a few days, prime minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend along with his British counterpart, Boris Johnson. They are expected to make a joint statement on Green Grids Initiative- One Sun One World One Grid (GG-IOSOWOG) at COP 26.

GGI-OSOWOG will bring technical, financial, and research cooperation to help facilitate cross-border renewable energy transfer projects according to the International Solar Alliance.

Meanwhile, during the second week of the conference, Yadav is expected to lead India when several issues related to the Paris Rulebook are likely to be debated. It is the rulebook with a set of guidelines for implementing the 2015 Paris Agreement, the legally binding international treaty on the climate crisis.

