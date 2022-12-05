India Has Been Buying Oil from Russia, Will Continue to Do What’s In Its Interest: Amitabh Kant​

India has been buying oil from Russia and will continue to do what is in its interest, Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa and former Niti Aayog CEO, told CNBC-TV18, ahead of the first Sherpa meeting of the G20 India presidency.

“Our policy remains clear and steady. The country is speaking on behalf of the global south, to seek a greater voice for them," said Kant, adding, “Our priorities are ambitious and we will try to evolve discussions on development, growth and financial inclusion. We want to have an inclusive, sustainable and resilient growth in light of the looming slowdown."

Highlighting that “digital transformation will be a priority", Kant said, “Close to four billion people in the world don’t have a digital identity and two billion don’t have bank accounts."

Advertisement

Kant said that it was important for China, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and private sector to come together to agree on debt packages for specific countries.

Kant, who interacted with Sherpas of all the Emerging Market Economies (EME) on Monday, said: “We want to culturally elevate and spiritually invigorate every G20 delegate. We are serving millet dishes in every meal to delegates as 2023 will be the ‘year of millets’."

EME MEETING

Advertisement

“Delighted to interact with Sherpas of all the Emerging Market Economies (EME) on the sidelines of the 1st Sherpa meeting of the G20India Presidency. We discussed issues of mutual interest, inclusive, resilient and accelerated growth and advancement of the Global South," Kant tweeted.

G20 Sherpa Meeting under India’s Presidency is currently underway, beginning with an overview of India’s issue notes and priorities by Sherpa Kant. “Negotiations at Sherpa-level meetings eventually form the basis of the Leaders’ Declaration," India’s G20 handle tweeted.

Kant held a productive discussion with the Sherpas G20 Troika comprising India, Brazil and Indonesia. “As members of troika, which consists of current, past and future Presidencies, we will work together to takeforward India’s priorities in #G20," he said in another tweet.

Advertisement

The G20 or Group of Twenty (G20) is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.

With ANI Inputs

Read all the Latest India News here