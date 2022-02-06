Former PM Manmohan Singh Condoles Death of Lata Mangeshkar, Says 'India Has Lost a Great Daughter '

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday described Lata Mangeshkar as the Nightingale of India and said India has lost a great daughter. Condoling the demise of the noted singer, he said her passing away is an immense loss to the nation and the void is going to be impossible to fill.

“I have learnt with deepest sorrow about the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar. India has lost a great daughter. She was the ‘Nightingale of India’ and through her songs made an immense contribution to the cultural integration of the country," Singh said in his condolence message. “My wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to the members of Lataji’s family, and we pray to God for the peace of the departed soul," he said.

Lata Mangeshkar died early on Sunday at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 92. She was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after suffering from COVID-19.

