India Has Supplied Over 723 Lakh Doses of Covid Vaccine to 94 Countries, Two UN Entities: Govt

India has supplied over 723 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine to 94 countries and two UN entities since the start of the Vaccine Maitri Programme in January this year, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday. India supplied Covid-19-related medical and other assistance to over 150 countries since the beginning of the pandemic, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

She said, "Since the start of Vaccine Maitri Programme in January, 2021, India has supplied 723.435 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to 94 countries and 2 UN entities in the form of grant, commercial export or through COVAX till November 29, 2021."

In the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic during the second wave, support in the form of Covid-related equipment and medicines were received from more than 50 countries. These included supplies from foreign governments, private companies, Indian associations abroad, etc, Pawar stated.

In reply to a separate question on the government's response to the call for helping low-income countries, Pawar said COVAX facility co-led by WHO has maintained that no effort should be spared to substantially increase vaccine supply for lower-income countries and has called all countries that are well-supplied with Covid-19 vaccines to donate doses to COVAX and on manufacturers to prioritize supplies to COVAX.

The Government of India has so far already supplied 222.56 lakh of Covid-19 vaccine doses to COVAX, she stated.

