Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met CEOs of several companies during India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru today.

After the meeting, Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Resources said India is the most attractive place for the exploration and production of oil and gas. “It was amazing meeting with PM Modi today who addressed us at India Energy Week. I have no doubt that India is the most attractive place for exploration and production of oil and gas," he said, according to news agency ANI.

Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General, OPEC said they had an extensive discussion where they listened to the vision laid out by the Prime Minister for India. “An honour to meet PM Modi today. We had an extensive discussion where we listened to the vision laid out by him for India and how energy security, affordability and accessibility play an important role to make this vision a reality. OPEC stands by India," he said.

Ghais said OPEC and its member countries stand side by side with India in helping it to deliver on its vision for the future and how energy security, affordability and accessibility play an important role to make this vision a reality.

Joseph McMonigle, International Energy Forum secretary general said India can help the world solve the climate crisis with technology and investment made in innovation in the energy sector.

India Energy Week is being organised from the 6th to the 8th of February and aims to showcase India’s rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse. The event will bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents. It will see the presence of more than 30 Ministers from across the world. Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities of India’s energy future.

