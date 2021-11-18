'India Transforming Lives Using Digital Technology': Top Quotes from PM Modi Speech at Sydney Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that it is a “great honor" for India that he was invited to deliver the keynote on India’s technology evolution and revolution at the inaugural Sydney Dialogue. Modi said that this indicates India’s central role in the Indo Pacific region and in the emerging digital world. The Sydney Dialogue is being held from November 17 to 19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

Top quotes from PM Modi’s address:

>On the digital age:

“We are in a time of change that happens once in an era. The digital age is changing everything around us. It has redefined politics, economy & society. It is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights & security. It is reshaping international competition, power and leadership" said PM Modi.

>On democracies and technology:

“It is essential for democracies to work together, to invest together in research and development in future technology; to develop trusted manufacturing base and trusted supply chains; to deepen intelligence and operational cooperation on cyber security; to protect critical information infrastructure…"

“It should also recognise national rights & promote trade, investment, and larger public good. Take cryptocurrency or bitcoin for example. It is important that all democracies work together & ensure it doesn’t end up in wrong hands," Modi said.

>Five important transitions taking place in India:

“We’re building world’s most extensive public information infrastructure…We’re on our way to connecting 600,000 villages; used technology to deliver over 1.1 billion doses of vaccines across India using Cowin & Aarogya Setu," PM Modi said.

“We are transforming people’s lives by using digital technology for governance including empowerment, connectivity, delivery of benefits and welfare," he said at the Sydney Dialogue.

“India has the world’s third-largest and fastest-growing ecosystem. New unicorns are coming up every few weeks to provide solutions to everything from health to national security," he said.

“India’s industry and services sectors are undergoing massive digital transformation using technology for clean energy transition, conversion of resources and protection of biodiversity."

“India is one of the leading nations in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, especially in human-centered and ethical use of artificial intelligence. We are developing strong capabilities in cloud platforms and cloud computing. This is key to resilience and digital sovereignty."

