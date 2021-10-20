India Issues Fresh Travel Guidelines: Check List of Countries That Need to Follow Additional Measures

In view of increasing vaccination coverage across the world and declining Covid infection rate, the central government has revised travel guidelines for passengers arriving in the country. The fresh orders will be valid from October 25, 2021, till further orders. In the revised guidelines, the government has made negative RT-PCR report mandatory for arriving passengers.

>Here’s a list of countries based on which arrival guidelines are to be followed:

Category A: List of Countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing (Countries at-risk)- it has been updated as on October 20, 2021

1. Countries in Europe including The United Kingdom

2. South Africa

3. Brazil

4. Bangladesh

5. Botswana

6. China

7. Mauritius

8. New Zealand

9. Zimbabwe

Category B: List of countries with which Government of India has agreement for mutual recognition vaccination certificate for individuals fully vaccinated with Nationally recognized or WHO recognized COVID-19 vaccine and those exempting Indian citizens fully vaccinated with Nationally recognized or WHO recognised vaccines- Updated as on October 20, 2021

1. The United Kingdom

2. France

3. Germany

4. Nepal

5. Belarus

6. Lebanon

7. Armenia

8. Ukraine

9. Belgium

10. Hungary

11. Serbia

