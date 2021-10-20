India Mandates Negative Covid Tests for Int’l Arrivals, 7-Day Quarantine for Partially Jabbed. Details Here

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday mandated a negative RT-PCR test report, taken 72 hours prior to journey, for all international passengers traveling to India. Mandatory filling up of a self-declaration form and uploading of negative the RT-PCR test report for all international travelers is necessary, the new guidelines issued by the government stated.

The government has asked airlines to ensure availability of a negative RT-PCR report before allowing travelers to board flights. Airlines have been asked to allow boarding of only those passengers who have filled in the Self Declaration Form on the Air Suvidha portal, and have uploaded the negative RT-PCR test report.

Fully-vaccinated travelers from countries that have mutual recognition of vaccine certificates with India can self-monitor for 14 days after arrival.

However, those who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, and people coming from countries who do not have a WHO-recognised vaccine or mutual vaccination recognition with India, will have to take a Covid-19 test upon arrival and home quarantine for seven days after which they will have to take a test again. If the test returns negative, further self-monitoring for seven more days has been necessitated.

The United Kingdom, after a long row with India on vaccine recognition, recently announced that Indian travelers won’t have to quarantine upon their arrival if they are either fully vaccinated with Covishield or any other UK-approved Covid-19 jab from October 11.

Following UK’s announcement, India withdrew a 10-day quarantine for UK nationals arriving in the country.

According to the WHO, India reported an 18 per cent decrease in the new COVID-19 cases along with a 13 per cent decline in the number of deaths during the week of October 11 to 17. The WHO highlighted that all the regions globally, except the European Region, reported a fall in new weekly cases of the deadly virus.

