India Needs a Policy for Population Control for Next 50 Years: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat During Vijaya Dashami Address

In his annual Vijaya Dashami speech in Nagpur RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat touched upon a plethora of issues including the status of India’s healthcare system and the need to manage the population of the country. “Population policy should be considered once again. A policy should be made for the next 50 years, and it should be implemented equally because population imbalance has become a problem," said Bhagwat during his address.

“While reimagining the country’s development one predicament comes to the fore which appears to concern many viz. the population. A population policy that is applicable to all groups is therefore imperative," he added.

Advertisement

Talking about the COVID situation, Bhagwat said that healthcare shouldn’t just be about preventive care, but should also incorporate aspects of Ayurveda for wellness.

“In the geographically vast and densely populated country of ours, we will need to reimagine healthcare not just from a preventive but also from a wellness point of view, as illuminated by the science of Ayurveda," said Bhagwat.

Bhagwat further added that the Covid pandemic has reinforced the usefulness of our traditional knowledge systems and the vision emanating from ‘selfhood’. “We experienced the efficacy of our traditional lifestyle practices and Ayurvedic medicinal system in fighting and tackling the Coronavirus," said the RSS Chief.

Addressing the sweeping effect of the second wave of the pandemic, Bhagwat said, “Efforts of the citizens who selflessly dedicated in the service of humankind despite serious health hazards posed by the pandemic are praiseworthy."

The Vijaya Dashami speech of the RSS chief is considered to be a crucial and defining event for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. It is during this address that the vision and goals for RSS are generally put forth. From this stage that RSS has talked about their stance on many issues of national importance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.