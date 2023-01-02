India Now Makes Covid Test Must for Flyers Transiting through China, 5 Other Nations

International passengers transiting through six high-risk nations – China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand and Japan – are now required to upload Covid-19 negative report 72 hours prior to their journey, announced the Union Health Ministry as part of its revised guidelines amid growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus strains.

“As per the revised guidelines, a mandatory requirement for pre-departure RT-PCR testing (to be conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey) has been introduced for passengers in all international flights from these countries. This will also apply to transiting passengers through the countries irrespective of their originating countries before coming to any Indian Airport," according to the ministry circular.

Earlier, the rule applied only to passengers arriving in India from these six nations.

Official sources, citing the pattern of previous outbreaks, had said that the next few days were going to be crucial as India may see a surge in cases in January. Covid cases have lately seen a surge in China and some other countries, prompting both the Centre and the Delhi government to recalibrate their strategies for combating the pandemic.

India also conducted mock drills at health facilities in several states on December 27 to check operational readiness to deal with any spurt in the Covid infection.

Meanwhile, the counrty on Sunday registered 265 new coronavirus infections and a decline in active cases to 2,706, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Jan 1. The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,78,649).

The death toll so far stands at 5,30,705 with three fatalities — two reconciled by Kerala, and one death reported by Karnataka, in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.17 per cent, while the weekly positivity was at 0.15 per cent, the health ministry said.

