India on High Alert after Al-Qaeda's 'Attacks' Threat Over Prophet Remark Row: Intel Sources | Exclusive

Following the “suicide attacks" threat by Al-Qaeda, India has been put on high alert, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 exclusively.

Amid the row over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, the Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) issued a letter warning of suicide bombings in Indian cities to avenge the insult.

The AQIS issued a threat letter on June 6, saying it will launch suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to “fight for the honour of the Prophet".

The threat reflected on AQ’s official website stated: “Saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat. They should find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments."

Advertisement

This is the first time Al-Qaeda has come out with names of specific cities.

This threat can’t be taken lightly because it has come from official channels, said the sources, adding all state police have been given advisories.

‘CAN’T RULE OUT PAK BASE’

The same day, Bangladesh, too, received a threat from AQ on the official website. “We are assessing the location of the website. It is difficult to say at the moment. They can be based in Africa, Iran or Afghanistan. We can’t rule out Pakistan too," said sources.

The AQ has cadre in India and Ansar Ghazwat Ul Hind and Zakir Musa were their faces initially.

ALSO READ | Amid Prophet Remark Row, Massive Stir in Delhi, Saharanpur, Howrah Post Friday Prayers; UP on Alert | Updates

Advertisement

The AQ is trying the propaganda and expecting that some fringe elements may execute some lone-wolf type attack running high on emotions, said sources.

The organisation does not have regular funding, but some supporters could mobilise it, said sources.

Sharma’s comments triggered massive outrage and even invited backlash from Muslim countries, prompting the saffron party to suspend her and expel Jindal.

Sharma has alleged that she has been receiving threats, following which the Delhi Police decided to provide her security.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.