'India Only Country Delivering...': PM Modi's Top 10 Quotes at COP26 Glasgow Summit

India’s economy will become carbon neutral by the year 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Monday at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Modi also said India would increase its 2030 target for installed capacity of “non-fossil energy" — mostly solar — from 450 to 500 gigawatts.

More than 120 heads of state and government are gathering in Glasgow for a two-day summit at the start of the UN’s COP26 conference, which organisers say is crucial for charting humanity’s path away from catastrophic global warming. Modi, in his opening remarks, affirmed India’s commitments to tackling climate change, and outlined the country’s plans for it.

Top 10 Quotes from PM Modi’s Address at Glasgow:

>1) India is the only country that is delivering in letter and spirit the commitments on tackling climate change under the Paris Agreement.

>2) For me, Paris event wasn’t a Summit but a sentiment, a commitment and India wasn’t making promises to the world, instead, 125 crore Indians were making promises to themselves. I am happy that a developing country like India is working to pull crores of people out of poverty.

>3) When I came to Paris for the first time for the Climate Summit, I had no intention to add my own promise to other promises across the world. I had come with concern for humanity, as a representative of culture that gave message of ‘Sarve Sukhinah Bhavantu’.

>4) Climate change is a major threat to existence to many developing countries. We must take major steps to save the world. It is the need of the hour and will prove the relevance of this platform. I’m hopeful that decisions taken in Glasgow will save future of our next generations.

>5) India expects developed nations to make climate finance of 1 Trillion dollars available at the earliest. Today it’s important to track climate finance just like we track the progress of climate mitigation. It would be an appropriate justice to create pressure on the nations that don’t meet their own promises of climate finance.

>6) The world today admits that lifestyle has a major role in climate change. I propose one word movement before all of you. This word is LIFE which means Lifestyle for Environment. Today, it’s needed that all of us come together and take forward LIFE as a movement.

>7) Instead of mindless and destructive consumption, mindful and deliberate utilisation is the need of the hour. This movement can bring in revolutionary changes in areas like agriculture, fishing, housing, packaging, hospitality, tourism, fashion, water management and energy.

>8) We know reality that promises made so far over climate finance have proven to be hollow. When we’re taking forward our ambition regarding climate action, the ambitions of world over climate finance can’t keep standing at the point where they were at the time of Paris Agreement.

>9) Today when India has resolved to move forward with a new commitment and new energy, then the climate finance and transfer of low-cost technology transfer become even more important.

>10) At this global brainstorming on climate change, I present five ‘amrit tatva’ from India. I gift this ‘panchamrit’. First, India will bring its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030. Second, by 2030 India will fulfill 50% of its energy requirement through renewable energy. Third, India will cut down its net projected carbon emission by 1 billion tonne from now until 2030. Fourth, by 2030 India will bring down carbon intensity of its economy by more than 45%. Fifth, by 2070 India will achieve the target of ‘net zero’.

