India Pays Tribute To Gen Rawat, Others Who Died In Chopper Crash | See List

India on Thursday paid tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who were killed in yesterday’s chopper crash after their bodies were brought to the capital in the evening. Among those paying tribute at the airport base in Delhi included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with the chiefs of the three armed forces.

Only four of the 13 killed in the horrific crash have been identified so far namely General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder, and Lance Naik Vivek Kumar.

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the fatal crash, was airlifted to a hospital in Bengaluru from a military hospital in Wellington. He will be treated at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

General Rawat’s funeral will take place with full military honors on Friday in Delhi.

>Here is a complete list of other people who died in the chopper crash:

Meanwhile, in a brief statement in parliament, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the remains of all the deceased would be brought to New Delhi and Rawat would be cremated with full military honours.

The Army has set up a Court of Inquiry to investigate circumstances that led to the crash. The black box of the chopper was recovered on Thursday morning. The helicopter was on its way from an air force base to the army defense services college when it crashed near the town of Coonoor, a hill station in Tamil Nadu.

