India 'Proactively' Handled Covid Pandemic, Ensured 'Uninterrupted Supply of Oxygen': MHA Report

In its annual report 2021-22, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that India took “quick and timely measures" and had geared up all its ministries much before World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Covid-19 to be a “public health emergency of international concern". The government further said that during the second wave of coronavirus there was a “soaring demand" for life-saving medicines like remdesivir and medical oxygen for the treatment of moderate and critical patients.

The outbreak of coronavirus disease was initially noticed in a seafood market in Wuhan City in the Hubei province of China in mid-December, 2019.

Stating that India adopted a “proactive, pre-emptive, and graded response" to deal with the pandemic, the report said, “The government has been proactive in regulating, restricting, and even prohibiting in-coming international passengers traffic through immigration checks to contain the spread of Covid-19 in India. The Government of India had taken quick and timely measures in anticipation of the potential crises reaching our country even before India had the first confirmed case and geared up all its Ministries much before WHO declared Covid-19 to be a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern"."

The report further stated that during the second wave of Covid-19 in the country, it had coordinated with the states and union territories and various stakeholders concerned for ensuring “adequate and uninterrupted" supply of medical oxygen for treatment of moderate to severe Covid-19 patients.

“During second wave of Covid-19 in the country, the MHA coordinated with states/UTs and various stake holders concerned for ensuring the supply of medical oxygen for treatment of moderate to severe Covid-19 patients. The

upsurge in Covid-19 cases which started from April 2021, resulted in the soaring demand of medical oxygen, Remdesivir and other life saving medicines for treatment of moderate and critical Covid-19 patients. MHA took following measures to ensure adequate and uninterrupted supply of essential medical oxygen as well as lifesaving drugs (including Remdesivir)," the report said.

It also coordinated the supply and hassle-free movement of medical oxygen from the oxygen plant, issued orders for restricting the use of medical oxygen for industrial purposes, and pave the way for its usage for medical purposes only for Covid-19 management, the report said.

The ministry facilitated the movement of medical oxygen across the country as per the approved allocation plan, coordinated in seamless supply and transport of remdesivir and other essential medicines, coordinated lifting of high capacity tankers from abroad by the Indian Air Force transport planes, advised states/UTs to direct district collectors to take action to revive oxygen generation plants which were lying closed. These efforts ensured ready availability of oxygen at the district level, besides uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen from usual channels, the report said.

The ministry noted that it had set up a 1,000 bedded temporary hospital in Delhi after sudden spurt in the Covid-19 cases in the national capital in June, 2020 resulting in non-availability of beds in hospitals.

This hospital was again activated in the month of April, 2021 during the second wave of the pandemic.

The MHA helped setting up two 500-bed hospitals in Patna and Muzaffarpur in Bihar and establishment of 16 RT-PCR labs in nine states/UTs from PM-CARES funds.

Two makeshift 500-bedded Covid hospitals were also set up in Jammu and Srinagar in view of the increasing number of cases in Jammu and Srinagar.

During the second wave of Covid-19, there was a massive shortage of hospital beds, life-saving drugs and medical oxygen in some parts of the country, particularly in Delhi-NCR.

(with inputs from PTI)

