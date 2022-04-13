'India Proud to Have Such Skilled Force': Modi Lauds ‘Heroic Efforts’ of Those Involved in J’khand Ropeway Rescue Ops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), ITBP, and the local administration and civil society members who were involved in the rescue operation after a cable ropeway accident in Jharkhand’s Deoghar and said the country applauds the “heroic efforts" of those involved in the rescue operations.

Over 60 tourists were trapped in cable cars midway for over 46 hours at Trikut Hills, about 20 km from the famous Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar, since Sunday after a ropeway malfunction that resulted in trolleys colliding. They were evacuated by combined teams of the Indian Air Force, Army, ITBP, NDRF, and the district administration. Three persons died in the tragedy.

Speaking to them, he said, “Although we are sad that we could not save the lives of three people. Many people have also been injured. We all have our deepest sympathies with the families of the victims. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery."

“For three days, round the clock, you completed a difficult rescue operation and saved the lives of many countrymen. I also consider it to be the blessings of Baba Vaidyanath ji. India applauds the heroic efforts of those involved in rescue operation at Deoghar. The country is proud that it has such a skilled force as our Army, Air Force, NDRF, ITBP personnel and police force, which has the capacity to bring the countrymen out of every crisis safely," he added.

