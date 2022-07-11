India Provides 44,000 Tonne of Urea to Sri Lanka: Mandaviya

India has provided 44,000 tonnes of urea to Sri Lanka for meeting the domestic requirements in the current and next sowing seasons, Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday. The minister tweeted that 44,000 tonnes of urea fertilizer provided by India under the Line of Credit reached Colombo and handed over to the Sri Lanka government.

“It will help to meet farming requirements in current & next cropping seasons," Mandaviya said. India has time and again proved to be a true friend of Sri Lankan people in their need, the minister said.

As the economic crisis worsened, Sri Lanka witnessed massive street protests in the past months and the public anger led almost all the cabinet ministers to quit the government. Thousands of angry protesters on Saturday stormed embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence and set Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private house on fire, in the culmination of months of agitation over the ongoing economic crisis.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the Indian government has always been supportive of Sri Lanka and it was “trying to help" the neighbouring country through its present economic crisis and made it clear that there was “no refugee crisis right now". The External Affairs Ministry said India stands with the Sri Lankan people in their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means, established institutions and a constitutional framework.

