Nudging WHO For Covaxin Nod, India Promises 5 Billion Covid Jabs by 2022 End at G20

India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses by the end of next year to help the world in its fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his remarks at the G-20 meeting here on Saturday, as he highlighted India’s contributions to fighting the deadly disease. Briefing reporters on Modi’s engagements in Rome, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the prime minister also stressed on the need for facilitating international travel and spoke about having a mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification as a means for this.

Noting that the WHO approval for the emergency use authorisation for Covaxin, India’s indigenous vaccine, is pending, India suggested that a nod for the jab will help India assist other countries. A technical advisory group of the UN health agency will meet on November 3 to conduct a final risk-benefit assessment for Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India.

On the second day of his visit to Italy, PM Narendra Modi interacted with US President Joe Biden, and French President Emmanuel Macron during the G20 Summit in Rome. In a series of photos tweeted by the PMO India, Prime Minister Modi is seen meeting Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Taking to Twitter, France’s President also expressed his intention to continue to work together with India towards concrete results, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the state of the wide-ranging India-France Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister also welcomed the European Union’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, released in September 2021, and thanked the French President for France’s leadership role in the same. The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate in the Indo-Pacific and to find new and innovative ways to contribute towards a free, open and rules-based order in the region.

The two leaders discussed the forthcoming COP26 and the need to focus on issues of climate finance.

Prime Minister also invited President Macron to visit India at the earliest opportunity.

Modi also highlighted India’s medical supply to over 150 countries and contribution in maintaining the global supply chain during the pandemic. He made these remarks during his intervention at the “global economy and global health" session at the G20 meet, Shringla said.

Stressing on the need for resilient global supply chains, Prime Minister Modi spoke about India’s bold economic reforms and invited G20 nations to make India their partner in economic recovery and supply chain diversification. Modi also spoke about “One Earth, One Health" vision in the context of fighting the pandemic and future global health issues, Shringla added.

