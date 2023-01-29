India Records 109 New Covid Infections, Tally of Active Cases Now 1,842

India has recorded a single-day rise of 109 new COVID-19 infections and its count of active cases now stands at 1,842, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The tally of Covid infections in the country has reached 4.46 crore (4,46,82,639), it showed.

The death toll due to the disease stands at 5,30,740 with one death reported by Gujarat, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.07 per cent and the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent, as per the data.

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,50,057, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data showed.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.4 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore cases on January 25 this year.

