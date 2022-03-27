India Records 1,421 New Covid-19 Cases, 149 Deaths; Mumbai Sees Lowest Hospitalisation from Virus

India on Sunday recorded 1,421 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, while 149 new deaths were recorded. According to Union health ministry, the active cases declined further to 16,187 today.

The active Covid-19 cases comprise 0.04 percent of the total infections while the recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 percent. A reduction of 554 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,004.

The virus caseload in Mumbai is at its record low with only 23 patients in hospitals, according to BMC. The daily infections is also low in the Maharashtra capital with only 33 new cases on Saturday. The city recorded only three deaths in March. The third Omicron wave didn’t see as many hospitalisation as the second Delta wave, The Times of India quoted officials as saying.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases but no pandemic-related death, the state health department said. On Friday, the state had recorded 275 cases and two deaths. The caseload in the state rose to 78,73,369, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,779.

With 137 people recovering during the day, the tally of recovered patients rose to 77,24,697. There are now 893 active cases in Maharashtra.

Delhi on Saturday reported 120 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.44 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. These cases came out of the 27,182 tests, conducted a day ago.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.27 per cent, according to the ministry. The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,20,251 Covid-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.69 crore cumulative tests.

Advertisement

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,82,262, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 183.20 crore.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.