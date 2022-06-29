Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal Among Infected as India Records 14,506 New Covid Cases, 30 Deaths

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Covid seems to have hit top leaders. After chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, deputy CM Ajit Pawar and cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal have been infected by the virus. Their positive reports came into limelight when India recorded 14,506 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the tally has now been pushed to 4,34,33,345.

Meanwhile, 30 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the total reported death count to 5,25,077. Active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.56 per cent, the health ministry said. An increase of 2,902 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Advertisement

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.35 per cent, almost equal to the weekly positivity rate, which was recorded at 3.36 per cent, according to the health ministry The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,28,08,666, while the overall fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. According to the ministry, 197.46 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India’s Covid-19 tally surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 2021, and 4 crore on January 25 this year. The 30 new fatalities were constituted by 12 from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, four from Delhi, three from Goa, two from Bihar, and one each from Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.