India Records 66% Increase in Covid-19 Deaths in Last One Week

India registered 1,66,497 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, 7.5% less than a day before, according to the official figures. On Sunday, the country had recorded 1,80,078 new cases of Covid-19. The third wave of Covid-19, coupled with the cases of the Omicron variant, poses a big threat even as India continues to inoculate its population at a rapid pace.

The 7.5% dip in the number of cases could also be attributed to the fact that Sunday was a holiday, and testing was reduced by a significant 14%. India has registered a considerable spike in the number of Covid-19 cases since December 27.

On Monday, 129 lost their lives due to the Covid-19. For the last four consecutive days, more than 120 people have died due to the virus.

Advertisement

On average, 116 deaths have occurred every day for the last seven days. However, last week, the average number of deaths per day was 70. This means that there’s been a 66% increase in the number of casualties due to the Covid-19.

And while the number is less when compared to the second wave, there’s a sharp rise in deaths in the past seven days.

Delhi registered 19,166 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, slightly less than its last day. However, the national capital and its government’s biggest concern is the 25% positivity rate.

Meanwhile, state governments are taking various steps — from implementing night curfews to limiting the number of people in public places and cinema halls — to curtail the spread of the virus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.