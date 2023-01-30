Home » News » India » India Records 80 New Covid-19 Infections, Tally of Active Cases at 1,848

India Records 80 New Covid-19 Infections, Tally of Active Cases at 1,848

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,82,719) and the death toll stands at 5,30,740, the data updated at 8 am stated

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 11:13 IST

New Delhi, India

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent. (Image: Shutterstock)
The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent. (Image: Shutterstock)

India saw a single-day rise of 80 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,848, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,82,719) and the death toll stands at 5,30,740, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity stands at 0.08 per cent, the ministry said.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,50,131, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it said.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.45 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 30, 2023, 11:13 IST
last updated: January 30, 2023, 11:13 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks