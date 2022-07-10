India Reports 18,257 Fresh Covid Cases, Active Caseload Now 1,28,690

India has registered 18,257 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with which country’s active caseload has now reached 1,28,690.

Along with the fresh cases, India has also recorded 14,553 recoveries and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Sunday’s fresh cases are a marginal dip from the previous day fresh-case tally of 18,840.

The biggest contributor in country’s latest fresh caseload is Kerala with 3,186 new infections, followed by 2,968 new cases in West Bengal, 2,760 in Maharashtra and 2,671 in Tamil Nadu.

In other news, the NTAGI’s Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) on Friday approved the use of Covid-19 vaccines Corbevax and Covaxin for children aged between five and 12 years. However, there was no decision on introducing these vaccines in the vaccination programme.

Data of Biological E’s Corbevax and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children aged between five and 12 years were reviewed in the STSC meeting held on June 16 and members decided that the vaccines can be recommended for administering in children.

The members, however, opined that data of Covid burden and mortality among children is not robust enough to take any decision to begin vaccination of those below 12 years, an official source said.

The issue is likely to be discussed in the next meeting. India’s drug regulator in April this year had granted emergency use authorisation to Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years.

(With PTI inputs)

