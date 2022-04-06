India Reports First Case of 'Highly Transmissible' Coronavirus Variant XE in Mumbai

India on Wednesday reported its first case of a new Covid-19 variant called XE, which is a mutation of strains of the Omicron variant, in Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai during genome sequencing of samples. XE variant was first detected in the UK on January 19. A case of the Kappa variant was also detected and the results came in genome sequencing of 376 samples, the 11th batch of testing in the genome sequencing lab.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the XE recombinant only accounts for a small fraction of the cases, but its extremely high transmissibility could mean that it becomes the most dominant strain in the near future.

Issuing a press release today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said of the 230 samples from Mumbai, 228 samples are of the Omicron variant and one patient is affected by the ‘Kapa’ subtype, while the other is by the ‘XE’ subtype of Covid-19. The condition of the patients infected with the new strains of the virus was not serious, it said.

“With the Covid-19 situation under complete control, public life has now returned to normal. However, in many parts of the world, the risk of Covid infection is still high. Therefore, citizens should spontaneously maintain cowardly preventive behavior without being ignorant. Masks should be used voluntarily in minimal crowded places, safe distance, hand hygiene etc. should be followed. It is also important for everyone to seek timely and appropriate medical treatment after the onset of colic," the BMC appealed.

Know About XE Variant

According to the UK Health Security Agency, the new Omicron strain is being called a stealth variant because of its ability to evade detection. Professor Susan Hopkins, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA)’s chief medical advisor, said such variants are known as recombinant and usually die off “relatively quickly".

“So far there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions about transmissibility, severity or vaccine effectiveness," Hopkins told The Sun. As of March 16, XE had a growth rate 9.8 per cent above that of the so-called stealth BA.2 Omicron variant already known to be highly transmissible, the UKHSA said.

The agency cautioned that “as this estimate has not remained consistent as new data have been added, it cannot yet be interpreted as an estimate of growth advantage for the recombinant." “Numbers were too small for the XE recombinant to be analysed by region," the UKHSA said. According to the agency, while there are signs of community transmission of XE in England, it remains less than 1 per cent of the totally sequenced coronavirus cases.

The new strain of the Omicron variant appears to be more transmissible than any previous strains. In its latest update, the WHO said the new strain is known as the XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2). XE belongs to the Omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, may be reported. A recombinant strain means that it is a mutant hybrid of the two previous versions of the Omicron variant, BA.1 and BA.2.

Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 per cent as compared to BA.2. This finding, however, requires further confirmation. The BA.2 has been deemed to be the most contagious of all the variants so far.

According to the WHO, the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is still the most dominant as 86 per cent of all sequenced cases are being attributed to it.

Mumbai Becomes First in Vaccinating All Adults

All eligible beneficiaries above the age of 18 years in Mumbai have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the city civic body announced on Tuesday. The BMC said it has administered 92,42,888 second doses as on Tuesday against the original target of 92,36,500.

BMC executive health officer Mangala Gomare confirmed that Mumbai has achieved the full vaccination milestone, more than 14 months after the nationwide roll-out of the coronavirus inoculation drive. “So far, 1,02,96,917 first doses have been administered in the 18 plus segment, achieving 111 per cent vaccination of this age group. In the 12 plus population, the city has achieved 93 per cent vaccination," an official said.

So far, 94,92,511 people have been given second dose of the vaccine out of the originally targeted 1,02,44,843 people, the official added.

