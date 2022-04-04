India on Monday reported 913 fresh cases of Covid-19, country’s lowest daily count in nearly two years. The last time India reported under 1,000 Covid cases in a day was on April 18, 2020, when 991 fresh infections were registered.

India’s active caseload, currently at 12,597, is also the lowest in almost two years. Before this, the country had under 13,000 active Covid cases last on April 18, 2020.

Along with 913 new cases, India also registered 13 new deaths, and 1,316 fresh recoveries on Monday.

The Covid deaths reported on Monday, including backlog, are also the lowest count of daily fatalities in 727 days (since April 8, 2020). Meanwhile, deaths, excluding backlogs, are in single digits and lowest since April 1, 2020.

April 4 Covid data highlights:

-Deaths (including backlog) below 100 for the 13th consecutive day.

-New cases below 2,000 for the 16th straight day. Below 1,500 for the ninth straight day.

-310 new cases in Kerala, 117 in Maharashtra, 85 in Delhi.

-10 states/Union Territories reported zer0 new cases.

-Kerala reported eight new deaths (including 6 backlog), West Bengal and Maharashtra two deaths each on Monday.

-Four Union Territories have zero active cases.

-Six states/UTs report rise in active cases.

-184.71 crore Covid vaccine doses administered so far. Over 83 crore people fully vaccinated in India

With the Covid case graph on the declining trend for quite some time now, Covid-19-related restrictions in the country were lifted from Friday, April 1, two years after the curbs were implemented in a bid to tackle the pandemic.

While curbs have been lifted, wearing of face masks and social distancing norms still continue.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of all states/UTs in March, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had said that as capacities related to pandemic management had been significantly developed, the National Disaster Management Authority had taken a decision to not further invoke the provisions of the DM Act for COVID containment measures.

The Central government had on March 24, 2020, issued for the first time orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, (DM Act) 2005 for the containment of Covid-19 in the country and these have been modified on various occasions.

