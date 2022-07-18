Home » News » India » India Sees Drop in Covid-19 Cases: 16.9k Infections, 51 Deaths in 24 Hours

A healthcare worker waits to test residents at a slum area in Mumbai. (File photo/Reuters)
The country had a day earlier reported over 20,000 cases and 49 deaths

India on Sunday reported 16,935 fresh cases, and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country had a day earlier reported over 20,000 cases and 49 deaths.

India’s coronavirus case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

